Get It, KITT: A Multitrack Cover Of The Knight Rider Theme On Cello

This is a video of London-based cellist Samara Ginsberg performing a multitrack cover of the Knight Rider theme on cello. I also included her same-style cover of the Imperial March. You may recall Samara's previously posted cover of the Inspector Gadget theme a couple weeks ago, or you may not because your brain is garbage like mine just waiting get ransacked by a family of raccoons tonight.

Keep going for the videos (including the original Knight Rider theme for reference) while I suggest Gilligan's Island next.

Thanks to Murph, who agrees we should all start pronouncing cello the way it looks.