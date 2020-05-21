Foster The People's 'Pumped Up Kicks', Medieval Style

May 21, 2020

pumped-up-kicks-medieval-style.jpg

This is a medieval instrumental version of Foster The People's 2011 (where does time go?) hit about the homicidal thoughts of a troubled youth 'Pumped Up Kicks', as created by Youtuber Cornelius Link. I also included a BONUS 80's synthwave remix of the song because it was in the sidebar when I was grabbing this video. What can I say, I dig deep. "You don't dig at all." I toss the flowers on the mulch and hope life finds a way.

Keep going for the videos (as well as the original).

Thanks to Madz, who agrees it's always fun to pretend you're sitting by a roaring fire drinking mead while the castle band entertains.

