Ford Files Patent For Roof-Retractable Cover That Blankets Car In Solar Panels When Parked

May 21, 2020

ford-solar-panel-cocoon-patent.jpg

This is the diagram accompanying Ford's patent application for a roof-retractable "cocoon" that blankets a parked vehicle with a solar panel array to steal the sun's energy and use it for its own. Some more details while I yell at the sun for being so bright when it knows I forgot my sunglasses today:

The tarp, made from a shape-memory polymer, would protect the car from the elements, while harnessing energy from the sun.


Since the flexible solar tarp would dramatically increase the surface area compared to a simple roof panel, it could capture much more solar power. The patent application also describes a variant of the invention which could automatically retract when it receives a signal that the driver is ready to retrieve their car from its parking space.

Interesting, but do you think the concept *putting on cool guy shades* will ever see the light of day? "I thought you said you forgot your sunglasses." I did, I'm actually just holding up magnifying glasses. "You blind yet?" Definitely getting close.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees plus you can get freaky under there without anybody seeing.

Playing Half-Life With All Sounds Replaced With Samples From 90's Rave Tracks And Sample CDs

Previous Story

Classic: Mississippi Governor Pranked Into Reading 'Harry Azcrac' Name During Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Next Story
Read More: and that lucky old sun has nothing to do but roll around heaven all day, cars, electric vehicles, ford, green energy, interesting, patent, patent pending, solar energy, stealing the sun's power, sun, sure why not, the future, transportation, whatever works
Previous Post
Next Post