Finally, The My Little Pony/Dungeons & Dragons Crossover Collection You've Been Dreaming Of

May 14, 2020

dungeons-n-dragons-my-little-pony-collection.jpg

This is the 'Cutie Marks And Dragons' set, a My Little Pony/Dungeons & Dragons crossover collection. It features five My Little Ponies, each representing a different character class from the classic tabletop role-playing game, including rogue, barbarian, druid, bard, and wizard, plus dungeon master privacy screen AND a D20. Apparently Hasbro plans on releasing more info about the set, including cost and availability, in the coming weeks. So, which is your favorite? Personally *flourishes hand, revealing your stolen phone* I prefer the rogue. "But how could you, that was--" In your butt? No, but I did check there first.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees now you just need a tabletop and gridded map large enough to use them as your characters.

Holy Smokes: Demo Of Unreal Engine 5 Running Live On A Playstation 5

Previous Story

Oh Lordy: Pig Feeds On Fermented Corn Mash, Gets Super Drunk, Rolls Down Hill

Next Story
Read More: collectible, crossover, dnd, dungeons and dragons, finally, game night!, heck yeah, mashup, my brother and i both each had a my little pony growing up and my mom still has them i remember seeing it the last time i was home to visit, my little pony, role playing games, sure why not, tabletop gaming, the wait is over, toys
Previous Post
Next Post