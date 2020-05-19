Finally, Some 'Katana Through Your Books' Illusion Bookends

May 19, 2020

katana-bookends-1.jpg

These are the ~$35 Katana Bookends from Mustard. The set makes it look like a katana has been stabbed right through the middle of your books. It hasn't been though, the metal bookends actually hide beneath the covers of the two end books, and the blade and handle attach to them via magnets. But don't tell your friends that, insist you actually impaled the books because you hate reading so much. They'll believe you because they think you're stupid.

Keep going for a couple more shots including one without books so the illusion is revealed.

katana-bookends-2.jpg

katana-bookends-3.jpg

Thanks to Rich, who agrees katanas make everything cooler.

