Finally, A Blue Gin That Changes Color Based On The Mixers Added

This is Empress 1908, a gin that appears indigo colored due to the inclusion of butterfly pea blossoms in its mix of botanicals. It can then change from light pink to dark red to purple depending on the mixers used when making different cocktails. Some more info while I reminisce about a time booze didn't need to be Hypercolor:

Butterfly pea blossom gives Empress 1908 its distinct indigo hue. ...the pea blossom imbues the gin with a distinctive earthy note that balances traditional citrus notes and yields a rich pigmentation. ... No artificial colours or stabilizers are used, so while the flavour will last forever, the unique indigo colour will fade over time. Fading is accelerated by exposure to sunlight, so we recommend that you experience each bottle within a year of purchase and store it in a cool, dark place.

The gin costs around $40 for a 750mL bottle, so at least it's not out of line price-wise with other top-shelf gins. Although why anybody even orders top-shelf gin is beyond me -- it all taste like you just ran through an evergreen forest with your mouth open. I only drink gin when I hate myself, and I always assumed that sentiment was universal. I can't imagine anyone watching me order a gin drink at the bar and thinking, "Now that looks like a good time that totally isn't going to end with fighting or puking and probably both."

Keep going for a shot of the bottle so you know what to look for at the liquor store, you animal you.

Thanks to Lyndsey P, who informed me she's actually a happy gin drinker, which completely throws my theory out of whack.