Extra Pickles Please: Custom Cheeseburger Lingerie Set

May 27, 2020

cheeseburger-delicates-set-1.jpg

This is the very appetizing looking cheeseburger lingerie set crafted by New Zealand dressmaker and costumier Estelle Peacock (great name for a dressmaker and costumier, btw). As you can see, this particularly delicious ensemble has got all the fixins of a great cheeseburger (minus mustard and onions): sesame seed bun bra and panties with burger patty, tomato, cheese, ketchup and lettuce accents, lettuce garters, and, the real icing on the cake -- pickle pasties. I asked my girlfriend if she'd ever wear it and she said no so I made a sad face and told her but I thought you were my cheeseburger. She insisted she is my cheeseburger so I said well then you should start dressing like one and that's when I'm pretty sure she changed the payment method for whatever she was buying on Amazon to my debit card.

Keep going for a few more shots.

cheeseburger-delicates-set-2.jpg

cheeseburger-delicates-set-3.jpg

cheeseburger-delicates-set-4.jpg

cheeseburger-delicates-set-5.jpg

cheeseburger-delicates-set-6.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees that looks like a night of medium-rare passion just waiting to happen.

Never Give Up: Guy Eventually Manages To Wall Jump Up Building

Previous Story

Oh Wow: The Swish Machine, A 70-Step Rube Goldberg Basketball Trick Shot

Next Story
Read More: burger, cheeseburger, delicates, different strokes for different folks, i like mine with lettuce and tomato heinz 57 and french fried potatoes, i'm into this, just a little nibble?, my my, sexy time already?, sure why not, things that look like other things, underthings, wearing things
Previous Post
Next Post