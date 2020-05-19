Experimenting to See If You Can Pull A Car With Braided Licorice Rope

This is a video of science-loving Youtuber Louis Weisz constructing the world record strongest licorice candy rope then using it to perform various experiments, including pulling a car. I mean, sure why not? God knows that stuff isn't edible, and anybody who argues otherwise is sick in both the head AND stomach. You show me somebody who likes red licorice rope and black jellybeans and I'll point to a sociopath, preferably behind a two-way mirror in a police lineup prior to going into witness protection.

Keep going for the full video, car pull begins around 5:00.

Thanks to DT, who agrees different strokes for different folks, but how red licorice rope is anybody's stroke is beyond me.