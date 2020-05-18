Encore, Encore!: Live Klingon Performance Of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow'

This is a video of the Klingon Pop Warrior (aka Jennifer Usellis-Mackay) performing a live cover of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' in Klingon (previously: Frozen's 'Let It Go'). She does a great job. Gosh, I wish I could be found somewhere over the rainbow. Like where troubles melt like lemon drops, away above the chimney tops. Sounds like a dream, doesn't it? Because if we're being completely honest I'll probably be found under a bridge with a possum on a leash, both eating out of the same cat food bowl.

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to Leann H, who agrees everything sounds sexier in Klingon.