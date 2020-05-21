Dudes In Pickup Truck Bed Pool Get Wave Pooled Hard In McDonald's Drive-Thru

May 21, 2020

This is a short video of a group of fun-loving dingalings hanging out in the tarp pool they constructed in the back of a pickup truck and took for a ride to the local McDonald's drive-thru. After receiving their order, the driver then accelerates and stops hard, leading at least one unwell-wisher to hope the McFlurry machine wasn't the only thing broken that day.

Keep going for the video with a much more watchable frame rate.

I mean, sure why not at this point from r/IdiotsInCars

Thanks to hairless, who agrees sometimes you just wanna chill with your best bro in a pickup pool.

Violinist Performs Both The Theme And Sound Effects For Super Mario Bros.

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
Read More: bros being bros, fast food, hanging with your bros, having a great time, ice cream, mcdonalds, pool, stopping short, summer fun, surf's up!, surprise!, water, water park, wave pool, yeah you did
Previous Post