Dudes In Pickup Truck Bed Pool Get Wave Pooled Hard In McDonald's Drive-Thru

This is a short video of a group of fun-loving dingalings hanging out in the tarp pool they constructed in the back of a pickup truck and took for a ride to the local McDonald's drive-thru. After receiving their order, the driver then accelerates and stops hard, leading at least one unwell-wisher to hope the McFlurry machine wasn't the only thing broken that day.

Keep going for the video with a much more watchable frame rate.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees sometimes you just wanna chill with your best bro in a pickup pool.