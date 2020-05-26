Down To The Wire: Video Of Guy Submitting AP Exam With 4 Seconds Left Due To Slow Internet

This is a video of AP exam taker Wyatt Howell finally managing to finally submit his test with only four seconds left due to a crappy internet connection and the presumably large photo files he'd attached. Obviously, it reminds me a lot of the time I didn't turn in my AP test at all because I thought it was next Saturday.

Keep going for the nail-biter.

Thanks to Jen S, for reminding me just how often I have failing school dreams, which is at least twice a week. At least my teeth aren't falling out anymore.