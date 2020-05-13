Donatello Would Be Proud: Young Kid's Impressive Bo Staff Spinning Skills

This is a video of a boy showcasing his very impressive bo staff skills. His performance appears to be part martial arts, part color guard, and, when he's wielding two staffs simultaneously -- part devil-sticks. Remember when those were popular? I used to always bring them to parties with me in college. Granted they weren't a very big hit with the ladies, but usually anybody too stoned to get up from where they were sitting would watch me drop the stick for a couple of minutes before wandering off to cure their cotton mouth. One time I even got a tip. "I wouldn't drop out to join the circus if I were you." That was it!

Keep going for the full performance.

Thanks to hairless, who informed me he wouldn't be the least bit surprised if this kid got received an honorary ninja turtle sticker in the mail. What?! I've always wanted one of those!