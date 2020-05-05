Dog Interrupts Weather Forecast During At-Home Report

This is a video of Fox 13 Tampa Bay meteorologist Paul Dellegatto giving an at-home weather report (including cameraman Craig shooting from outside his office window behind a sheet to minimize reflections) when his dog Brody whacks his laptop with his head and prevents the weather maps from moving, presumably in an attempt to be fed. The forecast pretty much falls apart from there, including Brody trying to spot Craig outside the window. And, I think I speak for everybody who gets their weather news from Fox 13 Tampa Bay that I hope every forecast in the future is mostly sunny with a chance of Brody.

Keep going for the full video. Also, props to Paul for including a framed picture of Brody on his desk.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

Thanks to Ashley I, who agrees they should just let pets do the weather report from now on.