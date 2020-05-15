Disney Releases Virtual Ride Of 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' Attraction

This is an official virtual ride (complete with more-than-a-little-annoying facts and figures constantly popping up about the ride) of the 'Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance' attraction located in Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney World. It's probably the closest you're going to get to riding the real thing for a while, or, if you're like me and your parents don't believe in amusement parks or having fun, the closest you'll ever get. One time we went to the county fair but left without even getting out of the car because my dad saw the Tilt-A-Whirl.

UPDATE: Added an 18-minute video of somebody who filmed the full experience and didn't edit it pop-up video style.

Keep going for the video, which contains about three minutes of the four minute ride but does skip some of the full story.

