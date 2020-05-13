Custom Made Darth Vader Meditation Booth Desk

This is the custom Darth Vader meditation chamber desk designed and constructed by the folks at Regal Robot for tattoo artist Brandi R. Harkness-Bruce on commission. Brandi uses the desk in her tattoo studio for sketching ideas for customers. Some more info while I wish my own desk was more than a closet door atop precariously stacked Amazon boxes:

Bridging form and function, we captured the look of that chamber in a three sided desk, using custom laminated millwork to recreate the bold white interior and imposing black shell. Angled shapes reach up to the sky, as if waiting for the top half to descend as it did in the film. The end result is a functional desk with a work space that, while not being a direct replica of the set, feels plucked right off the screen! The faux leather, adjustable height stool was custom upholstered to mirror the look of the seat in the chamber on set. The finishing touch is a built-in adjustable desk lamp, crafted to look like crane which held Darth Vader's classic helmet in the scene!

Yeah, the Darth Vader helmet crane lamp -- that's really what makes it. So, what do you think Vader really did in that meditation chamber of his? Because *lowering voice* I have it on good authority that-- "He wasn't watching erotic Ewok videos." *flipping closet door off boxes* Many Bothans died to bring us this information! "But what good is it even if it is true?" Well I never said they didn't die in vain.

Keep going for a handful more shots.

Thanks again to carey, who agrees the best meditation chamber of all is sitting on the floor of the bathtub with the shower running as hot as it'll go.