Coooool: A Water Fountain That Looks Like Turning The Pages Of A Book

May 18, 2020

This is a video of a water fountain located in front of the Eötvös Loránd University of Sciences in Budapest, Hungary that has a water spray that looks like the pages of a book being turned. Obviously, that's a book I could dive right into. Get it? "Because you're wearing Speedo." You should join my erotic fan fiction book club.

Keep going for a video.

Thanks to Daniel H, who agrees there's just nothing quite like opening and huffing the old ex-library book you just bought off eBay.

