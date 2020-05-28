Cooool: Kinetic Wind Wall Art Installation Constantly Changes With The Wind

May 28, 2020

This is a video of artist Ed Khan's 'Wind Wall', a kinetic art installation covering the exterior walls of a parking garage in Clayton, Missouri. As the wind blows it moves the wall's individual metal flaps, revealing the wind's pattern. I wonder what Linka from Captain Planet And The Planeteers thinks about it. "Because she has the power of wind?" No, because she retired from Planeteering and became an art critic, yes because she has the power of wind. I take it you're not the Planeteer with the-- "Power of thought?" Don't you take my insults away from me!

Keep going for the video, which includes some closeups.

Thanks again to Dougie, who agrees wind power is cool, but the power of persuasion is even cooler. Hey, you there -- gimme kissies.

I Love Appetizers: Impressive Tapas Making LEGO Machine

Previous Story

Man Demonstrates Knife Skills By Quickly Slicing Two Plastic Water Bottles

Next Story
Read More: art, art installation, captain planet, gonna take pollution down to zero, how has there not been a captain planet reboot *banging fists on table* the world is dying, kinetic sculpture, moving, neato, pretty!, so that's what that looks like, video, wind
Previous Post
Next Post