Colin Furze Riding Back To The Future II Hoverboard Wearing Arm-Mounted Jetpacks

May 29, 2020

This is a video of inventor Colin Furze taping a Back To The Future II replica hoverboard to his feet while using Gravity's arm-mounted jetpack system to actually hover. I mean it's cool, but if you'd told me in 1989 this would be the closest we'd get to actual hoverboards by the year 2020, there's no question I would have left for Neverland with Peter Pan when he offered.

Keep going for the video, actual hoverboarding begins around 6:00.

Thanks to RayMan and hairless, who agree at least we have high-speed internet. At least there's that.

