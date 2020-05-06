Close Calls: Man Running From Flipping Car Behind Him Like Indiana Jones From Boulder

May 6, 2020

This is a short Ring security cam video of a car that doesn't realize the ramp on its would-be mobile launch truck isn't lowered and rams the back of it, causing the car to start flipping sideways right towards some poor bastard on the sidewalk, who has to run for his life Indiana Jones from boulder style. Man, it's crazy how sometimes Death just likes to remind people that he can end them whenever he wants. You think he gets off on that? "With the boniest boner in his skeleton hand." *making puking sounds*

Keep going for the full video.

If that guy was walking even slightly slower... from r/IdiotsInCars

Thanks to Carlos E, who agrees no matter how hard you try, you can only outrun death for so long.

