Classically Trained Soprano Belts Out Original Star Trek Theme Backed By Orchestra

May 21, 2020

soprano-star-trek-original-theme.jpg

This is a video of Spanish classically trained soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal giving a surprise performance of the original Star Trek theme with orchestral backing to a delighted audience during a concert by the Rainer Hersch Orkestra. Now those are some golden pipes. My pipes? My pipes are concrete and have sludge and Ninja Turtles running through them.

Keep going for the video, actual performance begins at 1:15.

Thanks to Carmen, who agrees her shower must feel special every time she sings in there.

