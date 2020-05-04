This is another terrifying glimpse of the indistinguishable-real-from-fake future, this time in the form of Chris Pratt deepfaked as Indiana Jones in scenes from all the movies. Honestly, this might be the most convincing deepfake I've seen. Any deeper and it would be real. "How profound." I'm a thinker. "Thinker or drinker?" *slams beer leaving foam mustache* I can do it all.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees they also should have deepfaked that golden idol into a baked potato.