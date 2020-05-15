Celebrities Perform Weird Al's 'Eat It' During Quarantine

This is a video of a bunch of different celebrities singing pieces of Weird Al's 'Eat It' to perform the entire song when edited together in the right order (which somebody thankfully did). Celebrities included are: Scott Adsit, Al Yankovic, Fred Armisen, Rachel Bloom, Amy Carlson, Bryan Cranston , David Cross, Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn, Al Franken, Heidi Gardner, Tony Hale, John Hodgman, Jack Black, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Bob Odenkirk, Alison Pill, Phil Rosenthal, Paul Scheer, Rhea Seehorn and Amber Tamblyn. I'm not going to lie, it was refreshing to see celebrities looking as run down and beat up as the rest of us feel right now. *shrug* At least it's Friday. "What's that even mean anymore?" Absolutely nothing.

Keep going for the piecemeal performance while I whip up a batch of my famous deconstructed margaritas. "So tequila shots." Swing by and I'll pass you one through the window.

Thanks to hairless and E Jordan, who agree just eating it is pretty much all we have to do anymore.