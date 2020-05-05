Cartoon Voice Actor Demonstrates His Skill With A Variety Of Different Animal Sounds

This is a Great Big Story video about talented voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus on 'Phineas and Ferb,' Klaus the Fish on 'American Dad' and Daffy Duck in 'Space Jam') discussing and demonstrating his skill by improvising a variety of different animal sounds in his home studio. Some more info while I contact Dee and see if he'll leave an audio autograph on my home answering machine:

We are about to take you on an audio odyssey unlike any other. It's kind of like ASMR for people who find the sounds of squealing pigs, angry squirrels and raging dinosaurs soothing. And it's all from the mouth of Dee Bradley Baker, one of Hollywood's top voice actors. Baker specializes in creatures and animals, and you know his voice.

Impressive work. But can he do..THIS? *tries to make fart sound with armpit before realizing its too hairy to produce a ripper* "Yes I bet he could do that." Whatever, I just need to trim up a bit is all. Speaking of -- does this look like a rash to you? I've been trying a new deodorant and I think my body is fighting it.

