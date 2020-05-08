Burning The Poplar Fluff Blanket Off Park Grass In Spain

This is a video from the Parque del Cidacos in Calahorra, La Rioja, Spain of a controlled burn of the poplar fluff (the very fine, kinda dandelion-like seeds released by female poplar trees) atop the grass in the park. As you can see, the fluff burns incredibly quickly, leaving the grass below unharmed. The time I spelled my girlfriend's name in gasoline in her parent's yard and set it ablaze? Thank God their homeowner's insurance covered detached garages!

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Melissa E, who agrees if you've never huffed poplar fluff, do you even have a tree growing inside you?