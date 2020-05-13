Bobcat Casually Leaps Across River Weir Like It's Nothing

May 13, 2020

This is a video of a bobcat casually jumping across the gap in a river weir near Pecan Island in Louisiana like it's taking a turkey drumstick from a baby, then proceeding to showboat by hopping from piling to piling. Clearly, this isn't this bobcat's first river-jumping rodeo. Like a hot blade through butter, you know? "What about it?" *heating ninja sword over wastebasket fire* I'm gonna eat this whole stick.

Keep going for the full video with a much more respectable resolution and frame rate.

Thanks to Stephanie B, who informed me that sometimes she doesn't feel like washing her hair either.

