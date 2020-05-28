Artist Imagines Simpsons Characters In Real Life

This is a series of 3D models created by Turkish character artist Hossein Diba imagining the Simpsons family (plus Mr. Burns) in real life. As you can see, Marge is not nearly as alluring in realistic form as she is in cartoon form. I'm kidding, Marge could never not be a stone cold fox, even without those bedroom googly eyes of hers. I'm just thankful Hossein didn't decide to do Marge's sisters too. I mean boners are already hard enough to come by these days. "You've gotta stop drinking weed killer." You think that has something to do with it?

Keep going for a video of each family member, and Mr. Burns, as well as a video of Hossein actually creating the Homer model.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees some things are better left unreimagined.