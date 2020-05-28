Artist Imagines Simpsons Characters In Real Life

May 28, 2020

simpsons-in-real-life.jpg

This is a series of 3D models created by Turkish character artist Hossein Diba imagining the Simpsons family (plus Mr. Burns) in real life. As you can see, Marge is not nearly as alluring in realistic form as she is in cartoon form. I'm kidding, Marge could never not be a stone cold fox, even without those bedroom googly eyes of hers. I'm just thankful Hossein didn't decide to do Marge's sisters too. I mean boners are already hard enough to come by these days. "You've gotta stop drinking weed killer." You think that has something to do with it?

Keep going for a video of each family member, and Mr. Burns, as well as a video of Hossein actually creating the Homer model.

simpsons-irl-1.jpg

simpsons-irl-2.jpg

simpsons-irl-4.jpg

simpsons-irl-3.jpg

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees some things are better left unreimagined.

Good Effort: Three Young Brothers Hospitalized After Taking Turns Getting Bitten By Black Widow To Gain Superpowers

Previous Story

Burger King Germany's Social Distancing Crowns

Next Story
Read More: 3d, 3d modeling, cartoons, characters, homer, in real life, irl, marge no!, not what i was expecting, oh who am i kidding marge could never not be a stone cold fox, reimagining things, shows, sure why not, the simpsons, they're so...angular, yeah you did, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post