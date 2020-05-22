Animal Crossing: Crow Nudges Hedgehog Across The Street To Safety

This is a video from Latvia of what appears to be a house crow (aka Indian crow) urging a hedgehog across the street so it doesn't get run over. Or at least that's what it seems like. Are they actually friends? Or did the crow just want to eat it? It must suck not knowing if somebody is actually trying to help you or just wants to eat you. *ahem* Witch in the woods with the candy house! "How'd you get away, GW?" The same way Hansel and Gretel did. "Closing her in the oven when she crawled in to show you how?!" Oh no wait I thought they stabbed her. Because I stabbed her then ate my way out of the house. "But the door was unlocked." It was a personal challenge.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Zootghost, who agrees a friend in need is a friend indeed.