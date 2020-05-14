A For Effort: Kid Attempts To Get Out Of School Class Zoom Meeting By Naming Himself 'Reconecting ...'

If only he hadn't also skipped out on the spelling lesson the day they learned 'connect'. Still, that was some smart thinking. According to teacher and Redditor reddericks, "Today one of my 4th grade students renamed himself 'reconecting ...' on our Zoom call and pretended that he was having internet issues to avoid participating in our lesson." You think he came up with the idea on his own or learned it from somewhere? Because I'm not ashamed at all to admit I just learned it from a 4th grader. Am I smarter than a 5th grader? Maybe not at math, but definitely at other things like being tall.

