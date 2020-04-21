Woopsie: Forklift Operator Falls Asleep Behind The Wheel, Brings Down Warehouse Shelving

April 21, 2020

This is a short video of a forklift operator falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing his heavy machinery into a giant shelving unit, bringing it crashing down in a chain reaction. Now I'll be the first to admit I never went to forklift driving camp despite begging for it every birthday, but I'm fairly certain as far as the rules of operation go, 'Don't fall asleep behind the wheel' is second only to 'Not a sex toy'.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees that wake-up must have been as exhilarating as waking up skydiving or underwater.

