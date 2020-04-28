Womp Womp: $260K McLaren Driver Floats Off Flooded Street
This is a short video from of a McLaren 600LT driver, who clearly has more money than sense (how did you make your money, anyways? I'm not that bright either but I'd love to be rich), driving their ~$260,000 sports car into heavy flooding and floating off toward Pennywise's storm sewer. Honestly, if I had some rear-wheel drive luxury sports car I wouldn't even take that thing out if there was rain in the forecast for the next week. I mean I already fishtail enough and I drive a near powerless front-wheel drive Mitsubishi Mirage. I lost a drag race to my brother last weekend and he was on a Huffy.
Keep going for the whole video in high quality, complete with commentary.
Here's the uncut version.... pic.twitter.com/u0742DSeVV— michaelj (@mikesj73) April 24, 2020
Thanks to Mark B, who agrees maybe the driver thought it was part submarine like James Bond's Lotus Esprit.