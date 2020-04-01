With Permanent Hearing Damage?: 'How Mama Deals With Phone Scammers'

Note: Volume, keep it low. Or negative. Better yet don't even watch the video.

This is a short video from the home of Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch, Scranton, Pennsylvania of TikTok user rmd_bby's mom demonstrating how she deals with a phone scammer. Apparently she "gets calls for a free vacation 3 times a day, all different numbers in the state we live in. She was completely fed up and decided to take care of it, this was the second time I saw her do it." Personally that looks a little extreme to me. But what do I know? I'm just a man who once backtraced a phone scammer's location then showed up at their office with a can of gasoline and-- *phone ringing* Hello? Oh right. Riiiiiight. Sorry I forgot. *hanging up* Yeah I never even left my house that day I was sick.

Keep going for the video if you hate your ears and want to teach them a lesson.

Thanks to Peter J, who agrees there's got to be a less cacophonous way.