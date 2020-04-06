Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' With The Vocals Isolated

This is a video (well, a static image with audio) of Whitney Houston's 1987 banger 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' with the vocals isolated for an acapella experience (previously: Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun'). Man, she sure could sing, couldn't she? Me? Not so much. Even the water in the shower starts to run cold whenever I start singing.

Keep going for this video as well as the original and music video for nostalgia purposes.

