This is a website created by NASA where you can enter your birthday and it will show you a photo of what the Hubble Space Telescope was taking pictures of that day. Is it secretly just a way for NASA to learn your birthday so they can hack your bank account and steal all the money they haven't been getting from the government like every single one of those security question hacking 'Find your p0rnstar name by using your first pet's name and street you grew up on' things always circulating Facebook? Lady Athens Boulevard thinks so!

Thanks to my dad, who agrees it's comforting to know space is always out there.