What Might Have Been: Burt Reynolds Deepfaked As James Bond

This is a video of Burt Reynolds deepfaked as Sean Connery's James Bond in Dr. No in an effort to see what might have been had Bandit not famously turned down the role

During his 60-year career, he claimed to have turned down several huge roles, including James Bond and Han Solo. Reynolds was eyed up as the replacement for Sean Connery's Bond, but told USA Today in 2015 that he turned down the part because he thought the public wouldn't accept an American 007.

Dang, James Bond AND Han Solo (and apparently Michael Corleone from The Godfather and Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver and John McClane from Die Hard)? Allegedly he turned down George Lucas's offer for the Han Solo part because Reynolds personally didn't like science-fiction and didn't know the impact the film would have. "I'm not into that nerd shit," I imagine him saying as he hung up the phone and plugged in the neon 'OPEN' sign in the window of his mustache rides store.

