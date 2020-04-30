Well That Was Delightful: Lady Performs Multi-Track Inspector Gadget Theme On Cello

This is a video of cellist Samara Ginsberg performing a very tasty multi-track rendition of the Inspector Gadget theme song on cello. She does an excellent job. That theme song really takes me back. I feel like I should have a bowl of sugary cereal in front of me right now instead of *gesturing angrily* a bowl of whatever the hell these things are. "Black jelly beans." I hate them. "Then why keep eating them?" They're all I deserve.

Keep going for the video while I ask my dogs why they can't be more like Brain.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees they sure don't make theme songs like they used to.