Well That Was Delightful: Lady Performs Multi-Track Inspector Gadget Theme On Cello

April 30, 2020

multi-track-inspector-gadget-on-cello.jpg

This is a video of cellist Samara Ginsberg performing a very tasty multi-track rendition of the Inspector Gadget theme song on cello. She does an excellent job. That theme song really takes me back. I feel like I should have a bowl of sugary cereal in front of me right now instead of *gesturing angrily* a bowl of whatever the hell these things are. "Black jelly beans." I hate them. "Then why keep eating them?" They're all I deserve.

Keep going for the video while I ask my dogs why they can't be more like Brain.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees they sure don't make theme songs like they used to.

Japan's Convenience Store Solution For Less Drink Cooler Germ Spreading

Previous Story

Okaaay: Putting An Ice Cream Cone In A Whirlpool

Next Story
Read More: cartoons, childhood, free bird!, having a great time, i am into this, inspector gadget, multi-track, musician, nostalgia, songs, sure why not, tasty jams, that takes me back, theme song, well that was delightful
Previous Post
Next Post