Vintage Footage Of Drivers Drifting Their Cars Through Japan In The 90's

This is a video from the nineties of motorists in Japan drifting their deliciously boxy 90's vehicles through the winding streets of the country, all set to Miki Matsubara's very tasty jam 'Stay With Me'. Honestly, it looks way chiller than I remember The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift being. That was way more intense. "Like campers sleep!" Exactly. You get it.

Keep going for the video, near bus hit at 3:05.

Thanks to Mark B, who agrees drifting is cool and all, but you gotta have rocket boosters for the straightaways.