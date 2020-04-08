Valuable Information: Walruses Can Whistle (And Well Too!)

April 8, 2020

whistling-walrus.jpg

This is a short video of a young walrus whistling, presumably to earn some clammy treats. In the second half of the video he kinda sounds like Thomas The Tank Engine. Still, who knew humans and walruses were so similar? Plus you have to admit it does kinda look like your ex. Hoho -- high five! Wait what do you mean you're on good terms with your ex? Well clearly you didn't see that relationship to it's logical, dumpster fire conclusion. Now get back together and bring gasoline.

Keep going for the video, and yes, in that second pic it does kinda look like a butt with a mustache.

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees we don't deserve walruses.

