Valuable Info: Professional Pole Dancer Rates Pole Dancing TV And Movie Scenes Based On Realism And Technique

April 1, 2020

professional-pole-dancer-critiques-movie-scenes.jpg

I had to turn my head too!

In this is important news, here's a video of award winning professional pole dancer and teacher at London's Ecole de Pole, Rachel Tolzman critiquing ten different pole dancing scenes from movies and television based on their realism and technique. She really knows her stuff. Me? I do not really know my stuff. I mean unless a Chun Li to booty wink is a real thing.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Ashley I, for inspiring me to finally order the ten-inch clear acrylic heels and home pole I've always dreamed of.

