Valuable Info: How To Reseal A Bag Of Chips Without A Clip

Glue! I'm kidding, it's just some folding. These are two videos demonstrating how to reseal a bag of chips after opening. Alternatively, actually try hard and believe in yourself next time and finish that bag. We're not kids anymore, you should be old enough to know serving size is just a suggestion made by people who don't know what they're talking about. They reneged on the food pyramid!

Keep going for the videos.

How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 5, 2020

Thanks to Elizabeth T, who agrees you don't have that problem with Pringles.