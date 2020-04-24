Valuable Info: Chewbacca's Entire Backstory Explained

This is a video from Looper explaining Chewbacca's entire backstory. Did you know that based on his age stated in Solo (198), that puts him in his 230's in the original trilogy? That or he lies about his age like my girlfriend. *ducks under thrown lightsaber replica* That cost $180! So, yeah, valuable info. Particularly if you're trying to learn everything there is to know about Chewie so you can catfish him. "Why would I do that?" I don't know, why do I make fake Facebook profiles just to talk shit on my own wall? We all have our quirks.

Keep going for the fact-filled video.

Thanks to my friend becca b, who agrees everybody has a backstory, even if it's being born in a government lab at age 24 like mine.