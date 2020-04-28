Valuable Info: A Video Size Comparison Of Fictional Land Vehicles From Popular Culture
This is another size comparison video from Meta Ball Studio (previously), this time visually comparing the sizes of various fictional land-based vehicles. It was actually fun to watch. Still, of all the giant movie vehicles to not include, I was more than a little disappointed that-- "No, they didn't forget your penis." Well it might have never seen a nationwide release, but you of all people should know it's certainly had more than a few local showings. "One-and-a-half stars." Honey!
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Josh J, who agrees it's not the size of your vehicle that counts, it's how you swerve.