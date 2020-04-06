UK Police Release Dalek To Remind People To Stay Indoors

This is a video from the Sandford, England police department, who unleashed a Dalek on the streets to remind people to stay indoors, regularly repeating, "All humans must keep indoors. All humans will self isolate. By order of the Daleks." Pretty scary, right? And by scary I mean I'd strip that Dalek for parts faster than a band of Jawas. Also what the hell kind of police department has the funding for a Dalek? My local police department doesn't even have cars, just Razor scooters.

Keep going for the full video.