UK Man Humorously Sneaks Around Neighborhood As Bush, Children As Trash Bags During Lockdown

April 3, 2020

These are a couple videos from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England of a man humorously sneaking around the neighborhood dressed as a bush to entertain his neighbors during the lockdown. He also has his two children join him for another outing dressed as trash bags. Man...I still remember the last time I had to sneak some body out of the house in a trash bag. "Wait -- Somebody or some body?" Hey if you're a cop you have to tell me.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Reed, who agrees the sewers are really where it's at. And by it I mean raccoons.

