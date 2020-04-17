Toothy Thomas: Dog Steals Fake Teeth

This is a short video of very handsome Yorkshire terrier Thomas after allegedly stealing a set of fake teeth his caretaker Ben Campbell had purchased for some "quarantine comic relief" and left on the coffee table. Still, as funny as Thomas does look in those teeth, I really thought it was Ben laughing so hard he snorts that stole the show. Dammit Ben, way to upstage your dog. This was supposed to be lil' Thomas's time to shine.

Keep going for the video while I pretend every time Thomas has his fake teeth in he can talk and Ben can understand him but nobody else can.

Thanks to Jacqueline P, who agrees now he just needs some little Teddy Roosevelt glasses to complete the look.