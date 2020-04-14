To Infinity And Beyond!: Man Accidentally Ejects From Jet Fighter During Paid Flight Experience

A 64-year old French man accidentally ejected himself from a jet at 2,500-feet during a jet fighter flight experience paid for by his coworkers as a retirement gift, despite the man having never expressed any interest in a jet fighter flight experience. Honestly, I think somebody in the office didn't like him that much. Some details about the incident:

Once the man arrived at the Saint-Dizier air base in northeastern France in March 2019 and realized what his co-workers had arranged, he began to feel extremely stressed, according to a fairly remarkable aviation accident report by a French government agency.

And thanks to a watch he was wearing which could measure his heart rate, investigators noticed that "his heart was in full tachycardia" before the flight, with a recorded heart rate ranging from 136 to 142 beats per minute. But the man went through with the ride, joining a three-plane training exercise as a passenger. The Rafale B is used by the French air force, and has a maximum speed of nearly 1,400 kilometers per hour (870 miles per hour). When the jet was 2,500 feet above ground and the pilot began to climb, the passenger panicked and reached for something to hold onto. Unfortunately, that something was the ejector seat button -- and the 64-year-old flew from the fighter jet. Fortunately, the man avoided seriously injury after parachuting to earth in a field near the German border.

Man, you've gotta know when to say no. If you aren't feeling the fighter jet experience, you say you aren't feeling the fighter jet experience -- you don't just go along with it while you're having a heart attack. There's no shame in that. I mean you're 64-years old, you probably shouldn't be taking the highway to the danger zone anyways, just a mobility scooter to the pharmacy to pick up your back and blood pressure pills.

