Timelapse Of Man Removing Sediment From 12-Million Year Old Crab Fossil

This is a timelapse video of Youtuber Mamlambo carefully removing the stone sediment around a 12-million year old Atumidocarcinus giganteus crab fossil. He says the entire process took about 15-hours, but we get to watch in only five minutes. That's a relief, because I don't care if I've already watched all of Netflix and Hulu, I can't spend the next fifteen hours of my free time watching a man unmuck a crab in real time. "You sure about that?" Judge not, that ye be not judged. "Matthew, Chapter 7, Verse 1." Huh? "From the bible." Oh I thought it was just a tattoo.

Thanks to DT, for reinspiring the young paleontologist that lay dormant inside me.