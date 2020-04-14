The Skull Chronicles, Three Minutes Of Manipulating Digital Skull Models

April 14, 2020

Note: Actual video is obviously not complete garbage quality like the gif.

This is 'The Skull Chronicles' by visual effects artist Anselm von Seherr-Thoss, three minutes of 'manipulating digital skull models, assembling them from unusual materials, and distorting them into new shapes using particle simulation tools from the TyFlow library.' I mean you know how I feel about skulls. "You're into them." I am, I feel like they're a great reminder of our own mortality. I mean we all have one under our faces, you know? Granted *knocking on head* some are thicker than others and mine is just full of old commercial jingles, but I think three-quarters with my stomach and the other third with my penis anyways so whatever.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who knows what I like, and I like skulls.

