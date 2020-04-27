The Relative Rotation Of Our Solar System's Planets To One Another

These are two videos made by informative motion graphics creator Dr. James O'Donoghue (previously) detailing each of our solar system's planets rotational speed relative to the others, both as projected onto a sphere, and in flat 2-D form and all traveling in the same direction. As you can see -- "Uranus looks backwards." It's called a front-butt. And my gym's been closed for two months, okay?

