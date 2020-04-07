The Harry Potter Theme Performed On Drinking Glasses

This is a video of Hogwarts ninth year senior Fin Draper dressed as Harry Potter and performing the Harry Potter theme on drinking glasses, egg shakers, a kick pedal attached to a piece of luggage, and a drumstick taped to his shoe. At the end of the performance he bounces his one drumstick off the table and it happens to land in one of the glasses, much to his surprise. Seriously? Come on man, didn't Hagrid already tell you that you were a wizard?

Keep going for the video while I tape drumsticks to my shoes and play the coffee table.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees there's no harm in trying to add a little magic to your self quarantine.