Fantastic: Orchestra Conductor Edited With Animations That Match His Very Spirited Conducting

This is some footage of Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela conductor Gustavo Dudamel edited by Frederik V Thelander with animations that coincide with his very animated style of conducting movement. The result, well, the result is exactly what the internet was made for. "Actually, what I--" DAMMIT AL, FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE.

Keep going for the whole video while at least two people write me arguing Al Gore didn't invent the internet because they're on the wrong side of history.

Thanks to DT, who informed me he's seen something similar done with adult movie scenes. *looking around for girlfriend, she's nearby* Really? That is news to me.